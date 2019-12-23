Surprise star revealed to Manchester United’s fastest player this season

Manchester United are having a torrid season so far, with the Red Devils sitting eighth in the league. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been inconsistent throughout the last six months, although some players have stepped up and shown promise. One such player has now been revealed as the club’s fastest this season!

According to Opta, via The Sun, Manchester United midfielder Fred has recorded the highest speed this season. The Brazil international clocked 23.1 MPH this campaign and leads his compatriots Daniel James and Marcus Rashford.

As compared to Fred, Rashford could only record a top speed of 22.5 MPH. New summer signing James, meanwhile, ran fastest at a speed of 22.1 MPH this season. Furthermore, Fred’s top speed came against Everton in a recent draw at Old Trafford. Previously, it was either James or Rashford who were clocking the highest numbers and finished 15 of the 17 games on top of the leaderboard. Jesse Lingard, who ran fastest in the Manchester derby, and Fred claimed the other two spots.

Nonetheless, none of the four players were unable to make a mark against twentieth-placed Watford, who beat the Red Devils by two goals to nil. As a result, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men sit eighth in the table with seventeen matches played.