Jurgen Klopp reveals why Liverpool have not signed French players

According to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the Premier League table-toppers “cannot afford” to sign French players, as they are “too expensive” at the moment.

The France national team boasts of some of the best footballers in world football right now – such as Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and so on. Le Bleus also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which proves the above point quite convincingly.

And Liverpool are one of the best football clubs in the world at the moment, as they became the first-ever English team to achieve the “continental treble” (UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup) earlier this week. However, the Reds do not have French players in their squad.

“There’s no reason for it,” Klopp told Canal Football Club in a recent interview.

“Kylian [Mbappe] plays for PSG, [Antoine] Griezmann joined Barcelona. Obviously you know how good your [national] team is,” he added further, before concluding:

“We would like a French player but some of them are too expensive for us.”

Klopp asked by Canal Plus why he doesn’t have any French players: ‘No reason. Kylian is at PSG… Antoine Griezmann chose to join Barcelona. We would like to have a French player. But they are too expensive for us’ #Liverpool — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) December 22, 2019

Despite the noted absence of French players, Liverpool are not short of world-class footballers as three of their stars – Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah – finished in the top five in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2019 award earlier this year.

The award was won by Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, while van Dijk, Mane and Salah finished at second, fourth and fifth place respectively.