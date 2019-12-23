David de Gea worst goalkeeper in Premier League in terms of errors since the start of last season

Manchester United suffered their fifth loss of the season against bottom-placed Watford in the Premier League, with the Hornets beating them by two goals to nil. David de Gea was the main culprit for conceding the first goal, as he let an Ismaila Sarr shot slip between his hands. He now leads the league in errors!

Twentieth-placed Watford beat Manchester United to record only their second win of the season. Nigel Pearson’s side scored two second-half goals to trump the Red Devils, who now sit eighth in the table with twenty-five points, four fewer than their tally at this stage last season.

David de Gea was culpable for the first goal, as he fumbled Ismaila Sarr’s shot into his own net. The Spaniard went to collect the ball from a mishit shot but ended up spilling it into the goal, thus giving the Hornets the lead.

6 – Since the start of last season, no player has made more errors leading to goals in the Premier League than David de Gea (6). Gifts. #WATMUN pic.twitter.com/RIpNYWZYi5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2019

As a result of his latest blunder, De Gea now leads the division in terms of errors leading to goals since the start of last season. The custodian has made six errors in the same period, with all being punished by the oppositions.

Shortly after De Gea’s error, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka tripped Sarr inside the penalty area and captain Troy Deeney stepped up to score Watford’s second of the match. The scoreline remained the same until the final whistle from thereon.

Manchester United now sit eighth in the league with all five of their defeats this season coming to a team currently below them in the table.