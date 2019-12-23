Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on his role in Manchester United’s January window plans

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on the role he will play in the club’s recruitment plan for the upcoming January transfer window. The Norwegian tactician’s comments came before the club’s 2-0 Premier League defeat against Watford.

When asked to open up on what he has learned as the United manager in his one year in charge, Solskjaer said that he’s learning all the time. He added that he only wants to stick to his principles and will be himself.

“It’s so hard to say. I’m learning all the time, learning about the players. For me, you stick to your principles, stick to your values and do it your own way. Just be yourself,” he said as per club’s official website.

“I’ve got to be myself. If that means I’m shouting at the players and they don’t like it, so be it. If I’m gentle with them and maybe they think I should have been hard on them, I’ve got to be me.

“With the staff I’ve got, I can be me. The staff is just fantastic and I’m so pleased and privileged to have the staff I’ve got and the players I’ve got.

“I’m looking forward to the training sessions and coming in every day. I don’t mind even talking to you lot [in the press]. I’ve got to be me and I’m not going to play any mind games with you, or anyone, I’ll just be me,” he added.

Solskjaer then expanded on his role in Manchester United’s recruitment policy for the upcoming January window. “I’ll always have the final say,” he said. “I’m not going to let any players in the door without me saying yes, definitely. It has to be that way. It’s a very good process and, of course, if I don’t like a player, I don’t want him here.”