Jose Mourinho takes dig at Chelsea star following 2-0 home loss

Jose Mourinho lost his second game in charge of Tottenham when his former club and protege came to visit. Frank Lampard’s Chelsea was impeccable on the day, as they beat their rivals two-nil to open a six-point gap between them. The Portuguese manager, however, took a swipe at one player who he thought made the most out of a situation.

Jose Mourinho mocked Antonio Rudiger in his post-match interview, wishing him recovery from ‘broken ribs’. The Chelsea star was on the end of a Son Heung-min challenge, which saw the Korea Republic international pick up a red card.

“I hope Rudiger will recover from broken ribs because he will have broken ribs for sure,” Mourinho said in his post-match interview.

“If he does nothing and the referee immediately gives a yellow card to Rudiger then he won’t have a reaction.

“But if he doesn’t then you can have this sort of emotional reaction. which the referee and VAR has to analyse.

“For me football is football, the Premier League will be English football and for me, that red card is a strange one.

“But I don’t want to focus on that because my team lost and I have to be complementary to my opponents because they had the better handle on the game.”

Chelsea extended their lead over Spurs to six points with a win. The Blues remain fourth in the table, followed by Sheffield United in fifth and Wolves in sixth.