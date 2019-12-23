Eden Hazard reacts to Willian’s opener for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur were handed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Portuguese tactician’s former club Chelsea in the English Premier League. A brace from Willian was the difference between the two sides and after the Brazilian scored the opener in the 12th minute of the match, his former teammate at Chelsea, Eden Hazard reacted to his goal with a comment on the London-based club’s Twitter handle.

The Belgian left the club to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window earlier this year but it seems he still has a soft spot for the club who helped him become a superstar of the sport. And going by the comments of Chelsea fans to his reply on the club’s official handle’s tweet, it is clear that they still have a lot of respect for the 28-year-old.

Here’s Hazard’s reaction followed by comments from Chelsea fans.

😍😍😍 — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) December 22, 2019

