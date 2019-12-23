Manchester United fans hail Paul Pogba despite 2-0 loss to Watford

Manchester United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of bottom-placed Watford in the English Premier League to fall to the eighth spot on the table. Goals from Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney were enough for the Hornets to register their only second win of this Premier League campaign. But United fans were left impressed by the performance of one of their superstars in Paul Pogba, who returned after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Pogba, as many fans believe, was United’s best player on the night despite playing for only 26 minutes. Here are some of the best reactions.

If I’m Woodward I would bring Pogba into my office and ask him to write down who he would like to play with in the midfield and I would buy those targets the day after no questions asked. — FergieTime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUUU) December 22, 2019

How can you get off your sick bed, come back from injury, train two days and be the best player on the pitch? Because your name is Paul Pogba. Could’ve had a goal, should’ve had an assist, but must be sold because he’s a virus and doesn’t care. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/qFjGVM7YqA — Rich (@UtdPotential) December 22, 2019

Pogba has been out for 3 months, comes into the Pitch at 60Mins & is by far the best Man Utd player all Game. If I were him I would definitely not want to waste my Career at Man Utd. #WATMUN — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) December 22, 2019

This Pogba clinic by the way. Hasn’t kicked a ball since October and has created more chances in half an hour than we’ve created in the last two months. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) December 22, 2019

I know Man Utd were awful today, but Paul Pogba is head and shoulders above anyone in that team. He was class when he came on. #WATMUN ⚽🔴 pic.twitter.com/IKKUFCT9ei — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 22, 2019

“Pogba has to work to get into the midfield of McT-Fred” pic.twitter.com/4dpBx7o4Jy — 🅱hargav (@ThatIndianGuy) December 22, 2019

Paul Pogba vs Watford. 26 minutes of class

pic.twitter.com/gdNtCbDo4b — TJ (@CohleRust11) December 22, 2019

Pogba has played 20 minutes & been our best player loool — Tom (@CynicalLive) December 22, 2019

I love you Paul you don’t deserve this crap man. Honestly you see how good Pogba’s passing ability is he could of easily got a goal and a couple of assists already. Him and Martial’s connection is beautiful. Also Toto’s creativity today has been superb — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) December 22, 2019

Im clutching at straws but the ONLY positive this afternoon has been Pogba. He’s done more in half an hour than most of these have done all season. And there are those that think we’re better without him… #MUFC — Jamie Ward (@jamie_ward84) December 22, 2019

Pogba. Save yourself. Save yourself. — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 22, 2019

Pogba just flung his gloves into the crowd. Best #mufc player by a distance pic.twitter.com/HS6jo3wPAA — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 22, 2019

From the first minute till the 60th, Manchester United created ONE key chance which Lingard bottled. When Pogba came on the pitch, we had FIVE key chances. This is a player who has been out for 3 months, if you think he’s a virus and should be sold then you’re deluded. — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) December 22, 2019