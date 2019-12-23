Premier League |

Manchester United fans trend #OleOut after 2-0 defeat vs Watford

Manchester United fans failed to register a win over yet another bottom half club as Watford handed them a shocking 2-0 defeat in the Premier League. Ismalia Sarr and Troy Deeney were on the scoresheet for Watford as United failed to mount a comeback.

After the match, some Red Devils fans took to Twitter to make their feelings about manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer known. Here are some of the reactions.

 

Comments