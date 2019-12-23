Manchester United fans trend #OleOut after 2-0 defeat vs Watford

Manchester United fans failed to register a win over yet another bottom half club as Watford handed them a shocking 2-0 defeat in the Premier League. Ismalia Sarr and Troy Deeney were on the scoresheet for Watford as United failed to mount a comeback.

After the match, some Red Devils fans took to Twitter to make their feelings about manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer known. Here are some of the reactions.

He has no leadership,never angry,never gameplan .he’s legend as a player but not manager#oleout pic.twitter.com/MkriV6lYVa — Ferdinar (@Ferdinarsatria) December 22, 2019

I’m not even mad at him for wanting to leave. He doesn’t deserve this s*it. Go Paul. Don’t waste your career at this s*ithouse. I hope he gets his move soon. I feel sorry for him. #FreePogba #OleOut pic.twitter.com/VoTb71NzoG — Zach™ (@mufczach) December 22, 2019

Manchester United is like Robin Hood steal for the rich give to the poor Retweet if u get!! #OleOut pic.twitter.com/fmBgv7U21D — 🇳🇬HOW MARKET🗨🇳🇬 (@wolexz007) December 22, 2019

Till this fool is sacked not watching a man Utd game anymore #OleOut pic.twitter.com/e8BDxHYGn8 — Kiing👑 (@Dilichuk) December 22, 2019

Make no mistake this guy doesn’t love the club, if he did, he’d leave #OleOut pic.twitter.com/fPPzzuRzSi — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) December 22, 2019

Manchester United – win two games. “We’re back! Where are the #OleOut! Support your manager you plastic fans!” Manchester United – Unbearable and shit for the next 7 matchs.

“We’re rebuilding! Support your manager, you plastic fans! You have never been to Old Trafford!” — Ameeksha 🇲🇺 (@ameeksha) December 22, 2019

We’re losing to a team that’s sitting at the bottom yet some think we’re progressing, fuck the rebuilding! This ain’t acceptable! #oleout — Izzy G 🔰 (@Izzy__MUFC) December 22, 2019

You beat Tottenham, Manchester City and one Europa minnows and ole was the best, but slide against useless watford u want #OleOut. Never, he is not going anywhere. Your on and off like Nigerian Nepa light sweet die. Ole is here to stay and u can’t collect d wheel again🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IliRPbprum — Awokunle Tajudeen (@tajudn) December 22, 2019