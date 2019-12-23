Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams Manchester United for testimonial-like performance

Manchester United lost at Watford on Sunday and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was angered by his team’s tempo in the first half

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a scathing assessment of Manchester United’s first-half display in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Watford, likening the performance to a testimonial.

United went into the match aiming to keep the pressure on the Premier League’s top four and bounce back from an underwhelming draw with Everton.

But at Vicarage Road they produced an insipid display, with two goals early in the second half doing the damage – David de Gea fumbling an Ismaila Sarr volley into the net, before Troy Deeney converted a penalty.

Paul Pogba at least provided some impetus for the Red Devils after his 64th-minute introduction, but it was too little, too late, with Watford holding on to a first win under Nigel Pearson.

Solskjaer was particularly unimpressed with United’s display before

36% – Under Ole Gunnar Solskjear, Man Utd have won 73% (8/11) of the @premierleague games in which they have had less possession than their opponents, compared to just 36% (10/28) when they’ve enjoyed more – including just 1 of their last 17 such matches. Interesting. #WATMUN pic.twitter.com/rpJeqw7VCQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2019

He said: “In the first half, it could have easily been my testimonial, maybe it would have been a better atmosphere in my testimonial, to be fair.

“It was very subdued, slow, no tempo, no urgency, any bit of encouragement their crowd got was when we gave them some set-plays and we gifted them two goals.

“I’m very disappointed and [before the match] we spoke about this and looking to be more positive, that we know we’ve started up something with the rebuild.

“But at this moment, I’m very disappointed, because we have to come to these stadiums to get more points.

“I’m sure they [Watford] are low on confidence, because they must be when you’re bottom of the table. We were high on confidence because we’ve been doing well lately.

“But it just wasn’t there, there was no intent or urgency to make us deserve to win the game.”

Up next for Solskjaer’s side is the visit of Newcastle United on December 26.