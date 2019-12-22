WATCH: David de Gea commits howler as Manchester United crumble against Watford

David de Gea has committed one of the worst goalkeeping mistakes ever seen as Manchester United continue to crumble against Watford at Vicarage Road.

After a flat first half performance, things turned ugly quickly for United in the second half as a routine shot from Ismaila Sarr came in towards De Gea.

Shockingly, De Gea fumbled the effort and dropped the ball inside the goal, giving Watford an unlikely lead in the game and leaving the Spaniard completely red-faced.

Kepa this, kepa that. Come on come and collect your goalkeeper. De Gea Is ThE bEsT pic.twitter.com/c8wi9mv01L — El Rondo 🇬🇭 (@PassTheBall___) December 22, 2019

De Gea was understandably distraught after the error, and could be seen literally hanging his head in shame, but it was too late by that point.

Not soon after, a rare mistimed tackle by Aaron Wan-Bissaka led to a Watford penalty, and though De Gea had a chance to redeem himself, he couldn’t stop Troy Deeney from making it 2-0.

There is little time left in this game for United to find a way back, and it looks like a goalkeeping error may well be the reason that the Red Devils continue to struggle away from home this season in the Premier League.