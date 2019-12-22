Manchester United vs Watford lineups announced, Paul Pogba makes return

Paul Pogba is back in the match day squad for Manchester United as they head to Vicarage Road to play Premier League’s bottom side Watford.

Pogba has been missing since September when he played against Arsenal at Old Trafford, but returns now after a lengthy spell out on the sidelines.

He isn’t fit enough to start the game for the Red Devils however, with the same side that drew 1-1 against Everton in the last Premier League game taking the field once again at Watford.

Man Utd “working hard” to get “ill” Pogba match-fit – Solskjaer

The same goes for the Hornets, who are bottom of the table but have their third manager this season in Nigel Pearson, who is best known for keeping Leicester City up when all hope seemed lost.

Watford provided a stern test for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool recently, and will hope that they can turn their fortunes around soon as they remain nine points from safety.

Here are the full lineups for the two teams heading into this important encounter:

Watford: Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Femenia; Sarr, Capoue, Doucoure, Hughes; Deulofeu, Deeney (c).

Subs: Gomes, Dawson, Masina, Chalobah, Gray, Success, Pereyra.

United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Shaw; Fred, McTominay; James, Lingard, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: Romero, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Andreas, Greenwood.