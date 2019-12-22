Reports: Manchester United forced to work with Mino Raiola to secure key transfer

Manchester United will need to keep personal differences aside and work with one of the most controversial player agents in the world in Mino Raiola if they are to secure a key transfer in the January transfer window.

Daily Star are reporting that United will indeed work closely with Raiola to ensure that Erling Braut Haaland makes his way to Old Trafford from Red Bull Salzburg next month.

Raiola is working with Haaland to secure the Norwegian’s next transfer and is known to be a nuisance for clubs to deal with, always demanding more money for his client and himself and ensuring that some teams lose patience.

He is also the agent of Paul Pogba, and is constantly negotiating a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus for the Frenchman, a decision that has irked the United board.

However, Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he has no problem with agents since the final decision rests with the player himself.

“Players can choose their own representatives. I had probably my best friend looking after me and it is so important that every player has complete 100 per cent trust in whoever represents them,” Ole said.

“Agents work for the player. The player is in charge. I don’t have any issues about who represents players because I don’t really speak to them. I have got nothing to do with the money.

“I speak to the players when I need to speak to them. I don’t talk through agents.”