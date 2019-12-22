Arsenal’s interim boss Freddie Ljungberg has slammed Mesut Ozil after he kicked his gloves in a fit of rage at being substituted against Manchester City in their Premier League game last week.

And before Saturday’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton, Ljungberg revealed that Ozil’s behaviour was also the reason why he had been left out of the squad to face the Merseyside outfit.

“He [Ozil] walked off, took his things and kicked them. I said at Arsenal, that’s not how we behave,” Ljungberg was quoted as saying by Charles Watts, correspondent for Goal and DAZN.

“Mesut was injured but I would not have picked him for the squad because I want to take a stance that that’s not what I accept from an Arsenal football player.”

The 31-year-old former Germany international was not even named in the squad on Saturday, as Ljungberg made a handful of changes to his starting XI.

“I think we have a lot of talent. Against Manchester City, I wasn’t happy with the effort we put in,” the former Sweden international said, while speaking about his players in general.”

“The players I put on today, I know they’re young and don’t have much experience, some made Premier League debuts, we have an 18-year-old at left-back who’s a winger, but hey, they did really well,” he explained, before concluding:

“They dominated Everton away from home and we as a club should be proud of that.”