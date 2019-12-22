Reports: Chelsea agree first post-transfer ban signing

According to reports, Chelsea have reached an agreement to make their first signing since their transfer ban was lifted – as the Norwegian teenager Bryan Fiabema is all set to join them during the upcoming January transfer window.

The news was initially reported by Goal correspondent Nizaar Kinsella, who has claimed that the 16-year-old forward, who has represented Norway at Under-17 level, will move to Chelsea from Tromso, with whom he made his professional debut in July against FK Haugesund.

Check out his tweet shared right below:

Chelsea agree first post-transfer ban signing… Norway U17 international Bryan Fiabema from Tromso for the academy ahead of January: https://t.co/h4g0B46nBt #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 21, 2019

Fiabema impressed during a trial at Chelsea’s Cobham Training Centre where was made to train alongside Norway Under-17 compatriot Christos Zafeiris, who currently plays for Oslo-based football club Valerenga.

It is yet to be made clear as to whether Zafeiris will be signed, but a deal has now been secured to sign Fiabema according to Nizaar Kinsella.

According to his report, Fiabema will join Chelsea academy system and work under coaches Andy Myers and Ed Brand.

The youngster will not be the only new arrival at Stamford Bridge in January, as the Blues’ boss Frank Lampard is reportedly keen to sign more players for his squad.

The former midfielder is keen to bolster his forward line, and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze are the top three players on his wishlist at the moment.