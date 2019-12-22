While speaking to reporters after the game against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola compared his side to Real Madrid and Barcelona, in a bid to justify his team’s third place on the league table.

According to BBC reporter Simon Stone, Guardiola claimed that Manchester City are on the same level as Barcelona and Real Madrid, and used the Premier League and La Liga points table as proof for his statement. Manchester City have 38 points from 18 matches, while Barcelona and Real Madrid have 39 and 36 points from 18 and 17 matches, respectively.

“We [Manchester City] have nearly as many points as Real Madrid and Barcelona. That is not a problem,” the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss was quoted as saying.

“Our problem is that there is a team that has 16 wins and one draw from 17 games,” he added further, referring to Premier League table-toppers Liverpool who have scored 49 points from just 17 matches so far.

“Hats off to them,” Guardiola said.

Guardiola also praised his players after the Leicester City win, for playing in exactly the same way he has asked them to.

“I must say thank you to the players for following me and playing the way we wanted,” he said. “I have tried to convince the players that this is the team we want to be. If we win or lose, this is the team we can be.”

“I am very pleased. I like to watch my team play in that way. When the team doesn’t follow the way I want to play I will leave.”

“I hope in the future we can continue at this level.”