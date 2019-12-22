Following Manchester City’s twelfth win of their 2019-20 Premier League, manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on his players for playing in exactly the way he wants.

On Saturday, Manchester City defeated Leicester City 3-1 and are now just one point below them in the Premier League table. It was Leicester City who opened the scoring via Jamie Vardy in the 22nd minute, but Riyad Mahrez (30′), Ilkay Gundogan (43′, penalty) and Gabriel Jesus (69′) won the game for the hosts.

“Even before Vardy’s goal, we were playing well,” Guardiola said to reporters after the game.

“It was an incredible performance with and without the ball and we defended so high. Having Vardy there is so dangerous, but were at a high level so I am so pleased.”

“I must say thank you to the players for following me and playing the way we wanted. I have tried to convince the players that this is the team we want to be. If we win or lose, this is the team we can be.”

“I am very pleased. I like to watch my team play in that way. When the team doesn’t follow the way I want to play I will leave,” he added further, before concluding:

“I hope in the future we can continue at this level.”

Meanwhile, Leicester’s defeat ended their 12-game unbeaten run, but manager Brendan Rodgers took the result positively.

“It actually shows how well we’ve done to be where we are. Against that level of opponent, it was a good lesson for us,” he said, before adding:

“No complaints about the result from me. We were a little more like ourselves in the second half, but it showed there’s a long way to go for this group of young players.”

Quotes via Daily Mail.