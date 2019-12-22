Arsenal 0-0 Everton: 5 talking points from Arsenal’s draw with Everton at Goodison Park

With Arsenal playing out a drab 0-0 draw against Everton at Goodison Park, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. Arteta and Ancelotti in attendance

Mikel Arteta’s first press conference as manager was highly impressive and it had to be – he doesn’t have anything like Carlo Ancelotti’s CV. Indeed, Arsenal and Everton have gone for polar opposites in their choice of new manager. There was a palpable sense of nervousness and excitement amongst both sets of fans then, as both of them were present in the stands to have a look at their respective teams in action. Not to forget, Arteta was also sat on the opposite bench when Manchester City handed Arsenal a 3-0 thrashing at the Emirates.

2. End of the road for Ozil?

Arteta had witnessed first-hand Arsenal’s performance in the 3-0 drubbing Manchester City gave them and the team selection at Goodison Park had his fingerprints all over. Mesut Ozil was omitted from the match-day squad altogether as Arsenal started with youth, Smith-Rowe getting his Premier League debut, playing alongside youngsters – the likes of Martinelli, Nelson and Niles. The new manager has sent a clear message and it’s hard to see a way back for the German from here on.

3. Referee makes contentious calls

Kevin Friend was the man in-charge for the afternoon and will certainly have some calls to explain in his post-match report. Arsenal’s Saka, already on a yellow card, was let off for a high-boot early in the second half even after a VAR consultation. Next, Joe Willock wasn’t penalised for a handball inside the area, the ball coming in from an Everton corner. The Willock incident, in particular, seemed suspect – considering the ball travelled a long distance and the unnatural position of the player’s arm. Big, big calls.

4. Pickford saves

Despite the game being quiet for large periods, Jordan Pickford had his concentration absolutely on point to make the one save that mattered for his side. The Everton custodian proved why he is England’s number one – pulling off a fantastic reflex save from Aubameyang, that too with the sun in his face, to keep his side in the game, a stop that ensured Big Dunc’s short reign as boss ended undefeated.

5. ‘Big Dunc’ does himself proud

Given his short reign and the state Everton were in when he came, Duncan Ferguson has done a fantastic job. The memo was no more than to bring a smile back to the faces of players and fans, both of which he fulfilled. The Goodison faithful would have bit off your hand if offered 5 points from 3 games against Chelsea, United and Arsenal and it’s exactly what Ferguson has achieved. Moreover, he knows the club inside-out and is sure to be a part of Ancelotti’s backroom staff – a crucial cog to how the Italian’s reign at Everton pans out.