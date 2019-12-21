Everton appoint Carlo Ancelotti: Tap into the Duncan Ferguson factor and reinvigorate Moise Kean – Carlo’s to-do list

Getting the best out of Moise Kean and building on Duncan Ferguson’s work headline the top tasks for Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

Everton have pulled off a major coup in appointing former Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

Ancelotti, who parted company with Napoli earlier in December despite guiding the Serie A club to a second-placed finish last term, along with this season’s Champions League knockout stages, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park.

He replaces Marco Silva, who was sacked by Everton following a dreadful opening 15 matches of the Premier League campaign, with Duncan Ferguson having taken temporary charge in the interim.

Ferguson masterminded a home win against Chelsea and a draw at Manchester United in his first two matches in charge, before the Toffees headed out of the EFL Cup on penalties to Leicester City on Wednesday.

Excited to share the news that I am joining Everton FC. I am delighted to be back in the Premier League and to be part of this historic club. Thank you for your trust in me. #WelcomeMrAncelotti #EFC #COYB pic.twitter.com/13yhM5iHnK — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) December 21, 2019

But while Ferguson may have instilled some passion and belief back into Everton’s injury-ravaged squad, there is plenty of work for Ancelotti to do on his return to the Premier League.

Bring back an identity

Since David Moyes ended his 11-year tenure at Goodison Park to join Manchester United in 2013, Everton have had four different permanent managers – plus two interim appointments – each with differing styles of play.

With Everton’s squad littered with signings who have worked under these coaches, Ancelotti – the fifth new boss since Moyes’ exit – must first establish which system he is going to play – and then stick with it.

Ferguson’s time in charge has shown how Everton respond well to an aggressive approach and, at least until Ancelotti establishes which of the players will fit into his preferred style, keeping things simple may be the best way forward as the club continues to flounder at the wrong end of the table.

16 – During 2019, Everton have picked up 16 points against last season’s top six sides in the @premierleague – only Liverpool (20) and Manchester City (19) have earned more against such opposition in the calendar year. Sweet. #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/1KOqiPOgYB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2019

Richarlison, a rejuvenated Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson – though the latter has been out of form – should have enough quality for Ancelotti to work with up front, but his primary focus must be on fixing a defence which has conceded 29 league goals this season through their first 17 games

Yerry Mina, who spent much of 2018-19 battling injuries, has impressed at times, but Michael Keane and Seamus Coleman have struggled for form, and Ancelotti must swiftly instil discipline in his defensive ranks.

Tap into Ferguson’s feel-good factor

Fan-favourite Ferguson may have been unable to drag Everton into the EFL Cup semi-finals, but the manner in which the Blues fought back from two goals down against Leicester was a prime example of the spirit he has rekindled within the squad.

Ferguson’s unorthodox approach – including hugging Goodison Park ball boys following goals and donning a sweatband with his suit – has certainly won over what had become a disenchanted fanbase.

It remains to be seen how much input Ferguson will have under Ancelotti, but the new man at the helm has been wise enough to keep the Scotsman on his staff.

| Same again. Only this time in shirt and tie. #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/ViE5sXHybs — Everton (@Everton) December 15, 2019

Everton have spent big since majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri injected a huge investment into the club in 2016, but too many of the signings have failed to have the desired impact.

While Marcel Brands – Everton’s director of football – heads up recruitment, having someone of Ancelotti’s status will surely help to attract a higher calibre of player to the blue half of Merseyside.

A centre-back should be a priority target in January, while a glut of injuries to Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes have left Everton depleted in midfield.

Finding a striker close to the quality of Romelu Lukaku may prove too difficult during the middle of a season, but there is no doubt Everton also need a reliable scorer to take the burden off Richarlison.

Get the best out of Moise Kean

Perhaps Everton already have an answer to their striker issues already within their squad.

Moise Kean’s start to life in England has been a difficult one, to say the least, with the 19-year-old having failed to score in 15 appearances in all competitions. He was unceremoniously brought off at Old Trafford having earlier come on as a substitute, though he did then have an impact off the bench against Leicester.

The former Juventus forward undoubtedly has plenty of ability, and perhaps, under the tutelage of compatriot Ancelotti, Kean will be able to live up to the hype.