Unai Emery responds to Mikel Arteta replacing him as new Arsenal head coach

Mikel Arteta has been announced as the new head coach of Arsenal, the club confirmed on Friday, with the Spaniard formally taking permanent reins from former head coach Unai Emery.

Emery struggled to bring Arsenal back to its glory days, and it is hoped that with Arteta now coming in, things can change for the better around the Emirates Stadium.

And despite being the unfortunate man to be sacked so that Arteta does come in, Unai Emery doesn’t seem to be feeling too bad about it all, and is instead optimistic about the future of the Gunners.

“He really is prepared to make that next jump,” Emery said to the BBC.

“He has been at Arsenal before, he’s been in the Premier League and he has been working with Pep Guardiola.

‘Guardiola taught me to be ruthless’ – Arteta

“I do believe this is a good decision and I would also like it to be a good decision.”

Despite being linked with the top job at Everton, Emery also suggested that he is going to take a break from management.

“Now is the time to go home. To be with my people, to analyse a lot. I’ll spend the next few days close to my family, with my coaches.

“And I’ve started doing a lot of soul searching. ‘We all spoke to each other and questioned what we got wrong.

“There’s been interest from teams but I want to just spend some quiet time and choose the right project. Different teams have expressed interest.

“To be honest I want to thank them [Everton and others] for wanting me and I told them that I wanted to be quiet, that I need to take a little bit of air. And to choose well the next project after many years of not stopping.”