Mikel Arteta reveals plans for January transfer window after being named Arsenal boss

Arsenal have confirmed that Mikel Arteta will be their new head coach, taking over the reins of the club from Freddie Ljungberg, who was temporarily in charge of the club after the Gunners sacked Unai Emery.

After his appointment, Arteta was seen in a press conference discussing his new role, and highlighted a number of different aspects of his new job.

The Spaniard was asked specifically about the plans for the January transfer window, where it seems like Arsenal might still need to invest, despite spending big in the summer.

Arteta says it’s a ‘dream’ to return to Arsenal

“We haven’t discussed the transfer windows,” Arteta said when asked about the subject in particular.

“Obviously there are a lot of conversations to have around that.

“I’m only concerned about trying to win football games right now and finding a way to improve little things that bring them confidence to step on that football pitch and do better than what they’ve been doing.”

Under the management of Emery, Arsenal brought in the likes of Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli among others in the summer, though neither of them have fired quite like the North London side’s fans would have wanted them to.

With a new face at the helm, it shall be intriguing to see the direction adopted by the former Premier League Champions.