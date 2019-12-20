Fans make #ArtetaOUT trend moments after Arsenal appoint Mikel Arteta as new head coach

Sometimes the behaviour of football fans can be supremely absurd. Arsenal have announced that Mikel Arteta will be their new head coach, and it hasn’t taken even an hour to get fans talking…negatively.

Apparently, #ArtetaOUT was trending even before the official appointment of the Spaniard, but has now gone into overdrive ever since the Gunners confirmed that their former player was taking over the reins at the club.

🥁 Introducing our new head coach… Mikel Arteta ✍️ pic.twitter.com/PTmElGDMR3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 20, 2019

They haven’t even announced him as manager and y’all are saying he should go out 😕#ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/HQV2sAHYFG — Adams Daniel (@OfficialDEA1) December 20, 2019

Letting Wenger & Emery leave was a big mistake, no improvement whatsoever. Arteta is inexperienced and is not fit to manage Arsenal football club. #ArtetaOut Tweeting so I can come back to this before the season ends. 😊 — Series Abíọ́dún (@Engr_Series) December 20, 2019

Enough is enough, we clearly haven’t improved under him. He’s no better than Freddie. Arteta is not fit to manage Arsenal football club. #ArtetaOut — Rohit (@MessiFC10i) December 20, 2019

Can’t keep up with this Internship fraud manager anymore, it’s been 20 minutes and we haven’t scored a goal #ArtetaOut — Jack Robinson (@FeralJack_) December 20, 2019

Arsenal fans are evil. 😂 The man hadn’t been announced and you started #ArtetaOut

How is it doing you people? — Rose Rozay Akai (@rozirozay) December 20, 2019

Good luck with the job, Mikel. Something tells us you’re going to need it.