Fans make #ArtetaOUT trend moments after Arsenal appoint Mikel Arteta as new head coach

Sometimes the behaviour of football fans can be supremely absurd. Arsenal have announced that Mikel Arteta will be their new head coach, and it hasn’t taken even an hour to get fans talking…negatively.

Apparently, #ArtetaOUT was trending even before the official appointment of the Spaniard, but has now gone into overdrive ever since the Gunners confirmed that their former player was taking over the reins at the club.

Good luck with the job, Mikel. Something tells us you’re going to need it.

