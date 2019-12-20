Jose Mourinho: My club is always the biggest and best in the world

Ahead of a reunion with former club Chelsea on Sunday, Jose Mourinho indicated he is not feeling emotional about the game.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho feels he is at “the best club in the world, the best, the biggest in the world” ahead of facing old side Chelsea and Frank Lampard.

Mourinho had two spells at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League during each period with the Blues, and Spurs host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham have recovered some form since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino last month, and they are now only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Portuguese is not worried about handling his emotions ahead of taking on Chelsea again, with Mourinho also siding with Glenn Hoddle after he recently claimed Spurs are a bigger club than the Blues.

“I am 100 per cent Tottenham,” he told a news conference. “I am 100 per cent my club, always. No space at all for my previous clubs.

“I gave everything to all of them, but they are my previous clubs. My club is Tottenham so it’s so, so easy for me. Not difficult from the emotional side of things.

“My club is always the best club in the world, the best, the biggest in the world. Always my club, always.”

Extremely happy and honored to sign a new deal at @SpursOfficial . I would like to thank everyone at the club, the staff, my team mates, all the wonderful supporters and of course my family for the support on and off the pitch.

I’m really excited for the future. #COYS pic.twitter.com/8eiEnBwJCB — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 20, 2019

Spurs were boosted on Friday by the news Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Belgium international, long linked with a move away, was set to become a free agent in 2020 but has committed to a new three-and-a-half-year deal.

Christian Eriksen and Alderweireld’s international team-mate Jan Vertonghen are still contract concerns for Spurs fans, and Mourinho played down his impact on the 30-year-old defender’s renewal.

Asked if he had an influence on Alderweireld signing his new deal, Mourinho added: “I believe little. When I read his comments, what jumped out was he couldn’t see himself happy in another place.

“The only bit of influence I had is he knows my belief in him. He has played every minute of every match.

“I don’t think it’s a domino effect [on other contract talks], I think every player has a different situation.

“I think for a player in the last year of contract to sign a contract must be a union of desires: the club, the manager, the player, the agent, eventually the family or friends.

“It must be a union of desires. With Toby, that expression of desire comes at the same time from every person involved. So he is done, Toby’s done, he stays with us.”