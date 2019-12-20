BREAKING: Mikel Arteta named new Arsenal head coach

Mikel Arteta has been confirmed as the new head coach of Arsenal, the Gunners have revealed via a social media post.

Welcome back, Mikel! 👋 Head coach of The Arsenal 👔 pic.twitter.com/lhsAfQ7cfq — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 20, 2019

Arteta has played for Arsenal during the latter part of his footballing career, before entering the coaching realm and finding a position under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

It was widely reported that Arteta was initially the first choice to replace Arsene Wenger when the Frenchman resigned as manager, but the Gunners chose to go with his compatriot Unai Emery instead.

Now however, Arteta is back, and his first task will be trying to motivate a bunch of players devoid of confidence after a poor start to the season.