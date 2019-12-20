The big Friday Premier League quiz

Our Opta-powered quiz features Saturday’s clash between Manchester City and Leicester City, who have the chance to gain ground on Liverpool.

Manchester City and Leicester City will look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool in matchweek 18, with the Foxes bidding to maintain their fine away form.

Brendan Rodgers’ side, currently 10 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, have won their last four away games in the top flight by a margin of 17-1, and they face a City side looking to bounce back at home after being beaten by United in the Manchester derby.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has not lost any of his 13 home games against clubs he has previously been in charge of and he will be looking to maintain that run against Chelsea, while Danny Ings and Teemu Pukki have personal milestones in their sights when Southampton and Norwich City face Aston Villa and Wolves respectively.

Elsewhere, Everton host Arsenal, Newcastle United meet Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion face Sheffield United, Bournemouth entertain Burnley and Manchester United travel to Watford.

Ahead of the 18th round of games, we’ve presented some of Opta’s best statistics in the form of a quiz. You can find the answers at the bottom of the page…

1. After losing the Manchester derby in their most recent home game, City are bidding to avoid back-to-back league losses at the Etihad Stadium. Who was in charge of City the last time they were beaten in successive home games?

1. Manuel Pellegrini (February 2016)

2. Cesc Fabregas for Chelsea in their 3-1 victory in February 2017

3. West Ham (100 losses)

4. Matt Le Tissier (1994-95) and James Beattie (2002-03)

5. Odion Ighalo for Watford in 2015-16 (12 goals)