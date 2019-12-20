5 things we learned from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first year at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has completed one full year as manager of Manchester United, and while there haven’t been very obvious strides in the right direction for the club, there is enough reason to believe that United are finally doing the right things to ensure they become competitive once again.

Here are five things we have learned since Ole took over from Jose Mourinho:

#5 The job is a lot harder than it looks

It may be one of the most coveted positions in the world, but being Manchester United manager is no easy task. Solskjaer inherited a United squad devoid of confidence, wary and suspicious of everyone above them, and a training ground filled with negativity last December.

While that may be a knock on Jose Mourinho, it isn’t exactly his fault either. United is currently owned by the Glazer family, who seem to be pushing the club further into debt and have appointed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as the man handling most of the footballing affairs, even though he clearly struggles to understand that aspect of his job.

It makes for a problematic combination. A lack of a technical director at the club puts further pressure on a new manager coming in, and apart from simply coaching a football team, managers now seem to have to pull double duty. Keeping this in mind, Ole might have done a really good job of being able to balance things out with the board.

#4 Focus on youth

It says quite a bit about a club like Manchester United that they remain the youngest squad in the entire Premier League this season. It is clear that Solskjaer is investing in youth, and his plan involves a long term vision to take the club forward.

The likes of Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have all been supremely impressive this season, and the faith their manager puts in them appears to spur them on even more.

James Garner, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and basically half the United team that played away at FC Astana in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) is a sign that the manager isn’t afraid to give the youngsters a go, and it certainly bodes well for the future.

#3 Inconsistency remains a problem

Results in the Premier League haven’t been great this season for Manchester United. That is rather surprising when you consider that they are unbeaten against fellow top six opposition thus far, proving that they find it difficult to beat the smaller teams.

For example, United were expected to kickstart their campaign after impressive back to back victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, but failed to win against Everton at home in their next league game, pushing themselves back in the process.

Defeats against the likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Bournemouth etc. is proof that the former Premier League Champions need to learn how to break teams down and start putting in more consistent performances.

#2 Manchester United have their identity back

Ole Gunnar Ferguson? Ashley Young recently said that Solskjaer taking charge of United was similar to “the boss” being back at Manchester United, and this might actually be the case.

Old Trafford was used to witnessing attacking football most of the time, and Solskjaer seems to have brought a bit of that feel good factor back to the red half of Manchester.

Their deadly counter attacking play against Spurs and City was proof that this team can implement their manager’s orders to a T, and when they are playing well, they tend to play really really well.

The next step for United is undoubtedly to make a habit of this and start being more consistent.

#1 There is still a long way to go

Recent comments from United midfielder Andreas Pereira said that Solskjaer should be Manchester United manager “for many many more years,” suggesting that the Norwegian has the full backing of his players.

However, this is still a club in transition. The trophy laden years of Sir Alex Ferguson are far behind them at this point, and if United are to get back to winning ways, it will take a lot more than love from players to get the job done.

With the January transfer window arriving, investments need to be made in the right areas, and the philosophy of the club must not change from what it appears to be at the moment.

That should mean Ole remains in charge for the foreseeable future, and hopefully for United, it should mean the club will start winning trophies sooner rather than later.