Manchester United star reveals he watches Wayne Rooney videos to produce better performances

Manchester United have seen a steady rise in quality since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins of the club last year in December, and it appears that he has the support of the players and the staff.

One of the players who has been raving about the manager’s influence is Andreas Pereira, who has been given more opportunities this season under the Norwegian.

“We (United) have evolved a lot,” the Brazilian said, per ESPN.

“Mentally we are more patient, we work for each other more and more and we have more confidence on the pitch.

‘Alex Ferguson surprised me with Portuguese’ – Pereira

“It is all the United way we play. On the counter attack. We are very direct and the manager’s played a massive part in that. Hopefully we can keep that going and he can stay for many many more years.”

Pereira also discussed how he watches videos of Wayne Rooney to understand how to get better in the number 10 position he often adopts.

“At home I am always watching football so I watch video clips and players who played at 10 like Wazza [Wayne Rooney]. I try to study everyone. At the club they also try to help me as they show me videos of myself playing and how I have to do it.”