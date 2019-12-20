Manchester United broke their transfer mould this summer and signed Daniel James from Swansea City in the Championship. The Welshman, in turn, has turned out to be a shrewd buy and has shone in the Premier League. We take a look at five others, like James, who deserve a shot straight at top clubs.

#5 Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest have shaken off some early-season blues and now find themselves competing for promotion to the Premier League. The Reds sacked manager Martin O’Neill before the season began and appointed former Stade Rennais boss Sabri Lamouchi, who has turned their fortunes around.

Several players have stood out for the former European Cup winners this season but none more so than right-back Matty Cash. The 22-year-old was converted to fit into this position following injuries to Tendayi Darikwa and Carl Jenkinson. Nevertheless, the midfielder-turned-full back has repaid his manager’s faith by scoring twice and assisting three times so far.

Cash recently committed his future for three-and-a-half years more at the City Ground, however, a big offer from a Premier League club could tempt the Reds into selling him.

#4 Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers)

21-year-old Eberechi Eze broke into the Queens Park Rangers first-team last year and played a part in forty-two of the forty-six league games. He scored four times during the same, a tally he has already doubled this year.

Eze has played in all of the games so far for the Rangers and has scored nine times in the league. He is currently the division’s joint-seventh leading scorer. He has provided four assists as well, matching his tally from the previous season.

The youngster made his England U-21 debut earlier this year, having played six times for the U-20s. He is yet to score on an international level, however, his skill-set, along with his numbers and young age, has already attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

#3 Ben White (Leeds United)

Coming through the ranks at Southampton, Ben White joined Brighton as an academy boy in 2014. He progressed over the years and was sent on loans to Newport County and Peterborough United, with the Seagulls looking for him to gain experience. Leeds United picked up the youngster earlier this summer on loan and he has since been a revelation for Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

White started his campaign at Leeds brilliantly and was named Championship Player of the Month for August. He has since appeared in all matches for the Peacocks and has helped them maintain the best defensive record in the division.

Described as a versatile and technical, ball-playing defender, White’s talents have earned interest from Chelsea, who are reportedly willing to pay as much as £25 Million for his services.

#2 Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)

Kalvin Phillips has developed into a key player for Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa, who turned the academy graduate into a central defensive midfielder, after his earlier role as a box-to-box one. Nevertheless, Phillips have taken the task in his stride and has impressed to such an extent that fans have lovingly named him the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’.

Aston Villa came knocking on Leeds’ door ahead of their return to top-flight, demanding to sign Phillips. However, the Championship team warded off any interest by sticking a £30 Million price tag on their asset. Several other bids for him were reportedly rejected and he signed a new contract at Elland Road in September.

Overall, the 24-year-old has the makings of a Premier League star and could even play for a top-six side. However, a huge price tag, along with top clubs’ apprehension over transfers from lower divisions, might scupper any move in the near future.

#1 Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)

While several top clubs continue to scramble for players in the transfer market, Championship side Hull City have shrewdly built a system which leads them to hidden gems. The Tigers signed Harry Maguire from Sheffield United and Andrew Robertson from Aberdeen back in the day, with the pair now playing for Manchester United and Liverpool, respectively.

Another hidden gem unearthed by Hull City is English forward Jarrod Bowen. The 23-year-old signed for the Championship outfit from Hereford United in 2014 and looks set to follow in the footsteps of Maguire and Robertson.

Bowen has scored fifty-one goals for the Tigers since 2014. However, thirty-seven of those fifty-one have come in the last one and a half-season! The winger scored twenty-two times alone last campaign and has already netted fifteen times this year. He is the Championship’s second-leading scorer behind only Aleksandar Mitrovic.