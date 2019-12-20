One player each of the top-six Premier League clubs need to sign in January

With one half of the 2019-20 Premier League season nearly done and dusted, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at one player who can be signed by each of the top-six Premier League clubs in the upcoming January transfer window.

1. Arsenal – Samuel Umtiti

Based on Arsenal’s most recent performances in the Premier League and in the Europa League, one thing is certain – the Gunners should definitely try to sign a quality centre-back in the upcoming January transfer window.

At the time of writing, the Gunners have already conceded 27 goals from 17 matches in the Premier League, and are at tenth spot on the table. It remains doubtful whether they will make it to the top four and qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League, by the end of the ongoing season.

And they can have a shot at the top four only if they sign a new defender, and Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti looks like an ideal pick right now.

The 26-year-old has rarely played for the Catalans post-his world cup with France in 2018 – but that does not make him a bad defender. It is just that he has not been able to cement his place in Barcelona’s starting XI under manager Ernesto Valverde.

Due to the same reason, he may also been keen to move to another club in January, and as he is not an important first-team player, Barcelona is likely to let him go – provided Arsenal make a fair offer.

2. Chelsea – Jadon Sancho

With less than a month remaining for the reopening of the transfer window, speculation is rife about Jadon Sancho and his future at Borussia Dortmund. So far this season, he has recorded 12 goals and 13 assists in just 23 appearances across various competitions – but unfortunately, his off-field issues and related incidents have created more headlines than his performances.

Reports widely suggest that Sancho is now unsettled at the club and is looking for an alternative. It has also been claimed that he has eyed a return to the Premier League – which is why Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with him.

But we think Chelsea should sign the 19-year-old.

The Stamford Bridge outfit would be an ideal place for the former Manchester City starlet to rejuvenate his Premier League career, as their current boss Frank Lampard heavily favours younger players and gives them more than enough opportunities to excel.

In addition, his ability to play on both flanks makes him a versatile attacker – just the kind of player who Chelsea would look to sign when the transfer window reopens in a few weeks.

3. Liverpool – Kai Havertz

Premier League’s current leaders Liverpool have made a lot of progress under their manager Jurgen Klopp, who managed to transform a mid-table team to Champions League winners within just four seasons. Their attacking and defence are equally good, and they make the Reds an almost-invincible side.

But our verdict right now is that the team is not complete yet – as their midfield needs some attention.

This is where Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz fits in. Despite being just 19 years of age, the attacking midfielder has a bit of everything in his locker – composure, the ability to take on players and beat them with trickery and changes of pace, the eye for a pass and the ability to finish off a chance.

Liverpool already have Naby Keita in their midfield and the former RB Salzburg star has improved a lot in recent times. If Havertz joins Keita at Anfield, there would be no stopping Klopp and co from winning their first-ever Premier League title later this season.

4. Manchester City – Milan Skriniar

When Manchester City lost Aymeric Laporte to injury, they suddenly found themselves short of defenders – with Vincent Kompany no longer playing for them as well. If we take a look at their recent results, we can easily see how that has affected their performances.

Pep Guardiola and co are currently third on the Premier League, four points behind second-placed Leicester City and 14 points behind table-toppers Liverpool. They have almost given up on their chase for this season’s Premier League trophy, and recent defeats against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool and Manchester United – during when they conceded goals unnecessarily – have affected their morale badly.

This is why we feel that signing a centre-back like Milan Skriniar should be their top priority during January.

The 24-year-old Inter Milan star is one of the most dominant defenders in European football at the moment. He is also aerially dominant, extremely good at 1-on-1 defending and is extremely aggressive in his duels. He is also very comfortable with the ball at his feet, and can play quick passes to break any degree of high pressing from the opposition – making him quite suitable for Guardiola’s style.

5. Manchester United – Christian Eriksen

While speaking about Christian Eriksen, it needs to be mentioned that he is quite unsettled at Tottenham Hotspur right now, and it would be beneficial for both himself and his club, if he is allowed to part ways with them this winter.

The former Ajax midfielder is one of the very best creative players in the world, having scored 50 goals and 66 assists in 219 Premier League appearances s0 far. His above-mentioned numbers also prove that he would have no difficulty in adjusting to the English game, which is why he would be a perfect fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United squad.

The Norwegian has already announced that he would be keen to sign a striker in January – but in our opinion, who Manchester United needs more is someone who helps them break the lines against the bottom-tier teams.

At the time of writing, United have scored 26 goals so far in 17 matches in the league this season – sixth-best among all twenty teams playing in the competition. Goal-scoring is hence not that big an issue for them, which is why they should sign Eriksen to improve their midfield.

6. Tottenham Hotspur – Benjamin Pavard

One of the most important problem positions for Tottenham Hotspur right now, is the position of the right-back.

Mauricio Pochettino did not think much before selling Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid earlier this summer – and at the same time, his replacement Kyle Walker-Peters is yet to make an impressive performance.

That being said, we feel that the 2018-19 Champions League runners-up’s first preference during the upcoming January transfer window, should be to sign a new right-back. And if they had the opportunity to sign any right-back in world football, Benjamin Pavard should be their first choice according to us.

The 23-year-old’s biggest plus-point right now is his versatility.

While he played at right-back for France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, he is often deployed as a centre-back in Germany by Bayern Munich. At times, he has even played as a defensive midfielder. Playing him would definitely be a challenge for the Spurs’ new boss Jose Mourinho, who is keen to hand the North Londoners their first-ever Premier League title.