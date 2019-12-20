The latest word around the rumour mill is that former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has snubbed Real Madrid’s offer, as he is “waiting” for either Manchester United or Manchester City to offer him a job.

This is according to Mirror, who claims that Pochettino has “refused to commit” to being Real Madrid’s next manager as he waits to see whether Manchester United or Manchester City want him.

The Argentine has been tipped to replace Real Madrid’s current boss Zinedine Zidane for some time now, while also being linked with Manchester United.

And more recently, he emerged as a leading candidate to be Manchester City’s next manager, provided Pep Guardiola decides to quit the club this summer.

Earlier last week, The Sun had reported that Real Madrid had tabled a £12million offer for Pochettino to join them – but the 47-year-old turned it down.

The publication reports that Los Blancos were interested in signing him in case they need a replacement for Zidane.

Real Madrid are currently placed second on the La Liga table, level on points with leaders Barcelona. However, Zidane’s future at the club will be influenced more by their progress in the Champions League – where they will be facing Manchester City in the round of 16.