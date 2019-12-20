Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli had previously revealed that he had attended quite many training sessions with Manchester United, before the Gunners signed him later this summer.

And now, in a more recent interview, the 18-year-old reflected on how his training at Manchester United – where he got to interact with the likes of Paul Pogba – shaped his football career later on.

“There was a project between Ituano [his former club] and Manchester United, and they always took a player. And I always came for these trips,” he told DAZN.

Martinelli went on to speak about how his first-time interaction with Pogba was quite pleasant.

“I could neither speak English nor French, but he [Paul Pogba] said ‘Tudo Bem’ (a common Portuguese greeting) and took the picture with me nicely, he was super humble.”

“Those training days were super important for me to adapt to the style of play, the players and how fast the game is here.”

The player also admitted that he “wasted no time” in agreeing to join Arsenal despite there being other offers on the table.

“I remember we played against Guarani, we won 2-1, and my agent called me,” the centre-forward said, before adding:

“He said ‘you have to decide, so what?’. Then he said it was Arsenal. Then you think, one of the best clubs in Europe. I said yes, I couldn’t refuse.”

Quotes via Goal.