On Thursday, Arsene Wenger the legendary former-manager of Premier League club Arsenal, compared Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah with Barcelona legend and Ballon d’Or 2019 winner Lionel Messi, before proceeding to call the former a “complete player”.

Salah assisted his teammate Naby Keita for Liverpool’s opening goal in their 2-1 win over Monterrey in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar on Wednesday, after which Wenger praised for his ability to score goals and also provide assists.

“I like his evolution,” the 70-year-old said while speaking in an interview with beIN Sports. “Because he had touches last night [against Monterrey] of a playmaker.”

“He created chances around the box that are exceptional, [there were shades] of Messi in him last night and I like that a guy who can score so many goals also becomes the guy who gives assists,” he added further, before concluding:

“That is a complete player. That’s what we all admire and what we want from our players.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also commented on his experiences with the 27-year-old Egypt international, having coached him at Anfield for just over two years now.

“Very good, very good experiences [with Salah] but the most positive was on the training ground – sensationally good,” Klopp said.

“On the pitch he’s great, really, really good.”

Quotes via Goal.