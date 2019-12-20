Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United behind only Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester after his first year in charge

Despite his qualities as a manager being scrutinised at times, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s points total 365 days in looks promising.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Manchester United on December 19, 2018, and despite his credentials having at times come under question, the Red Devils’ points record makes for surprising reading.

United having taken a total of 65 Premier League points in the 365 days the Norwegian has been in charge, behind only Leicester City, who are flying under Brendan Rodgers, Manchester City and league leaders Liverpool.

An immediate upturn in form following Mourinho’s sacking saw United win their first six Premier League matches under Solskjaer, and they went unbeaten in the top flight until a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on March 10 – a run of 12 games.

United’s fine league form and progression past Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League saw Solskjaer handed the job on a permanent basis on March 28, though their form immediately dropped off.

Since his appointment as full-time manager, Solskjaer has overseen just eight wins in the Premier League, though recently masterminded victories over Tottenham and City.

1 – Today marks the one year anniversary of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer becoming Manchester United manager. In that year, only three teams have won more points than the Red Devils; Liverpool (101), Manchester City (89) & Leicester City (69). Wheel. pic.twitter.com/wXhzvhe989 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2019

United’s tally of 65 is bettered only by Leicester (69), Man City (89) and Liverpool (101), who are enjoying a spectacular 2019 under Jurgen Klopp.

Chelsea are only one point behind United’s total, while Tottenham sit a further seven back on 58 along with their north-London rivals Arsenal, who look set to appoint Mikel Arteta as Unai Emery’s replacement, the Gunners winning just one of their last nine league games.