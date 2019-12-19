Five best Chelsea players of this decade

The 2010s have been kind to Chelsea. The Blues suddenly rose to prominence after the turn of the century, winning their first Premier League titles between 2004 and 2006. The London club laid their hands on the ‘holy grail’ in 2012 by winning the Champions League as well while also adding three more league titles! Here are five of their best players from this decade who made it possible.

(Disclaimer: We’ve only considered players who played for Chelsea at least five or more years between 2010 and 2020)

#5 Branislav Ivanovic

Branislav Ivanovic’s love affair with Chelsea ended on a bitter note, with a majority of the fanbase turning on him after a disastrous 2015/16 campaign. The Serbian defender remained at the club for another year, before leaving for Zenit St Petersburg in January 2017. While there was animosity towards the right-back for a while, very few Chelsea fans will admit that Ivanovic is anything less than a club great.

The Blues paid Lokomotiv Moscow €13 Million for Ivanovic back in January 2008, although it wasn’t until a year later that he really cracked into the first team. After a turbulent few years at the start, the Serbian established himself as the team’s preferred right-back, following the turn of the decade.

During the years that followed, Ivanovic won all five major titles with Chelsea, figuring as a key player in every competition. By the team he left London in 2017, he had won three Premier Leagues, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Europa League, three FA Cups, and one League Cups. His winner in the 2012/13 Europa League final will long be remembered by the Blues faithful.

#4 Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea swooped in to sign a relatively unknown Cesar Azpilicueta back in 2012. The Spanish full-back was enjoying his football in Marseille before the Blues paid £7 Million to the Ligue 1 side for his services.

It took Azpilicueta some time to break into the starting eleven under Jose Mourinho, who preferred Ashley Cole and Branislav Ivanovic as his full-backs. However, an injury to the former proved to be a blessing in disguise for him and he has not lost his spot in the team since then. ‘Dave’ as he is affectionately called by the fans, has been a starter in all of his seven seasons at the club and is the current the first-team captain.

The Spaniard has maintained his standards throughout the years while also playing in several positions. He started as a left-back under Mourinho, was turned into a centre-back by Antonio Conte, and is currently deployed as the right-back under Frank Lampard. Barring the UEFA Champions League, Azpilicueta has won all the major titles with Chelsea in the last seven years.

#3 Gary Cahill

Beating competition from other Premier League sides, Chelsea brought in Gary Cahill in the January window of 2012 for a meagre fee of £7 Million. Within six months at the club, Cahill had won the UEFA Champions League, while partnering David Luiz in the final.

Over the seven years that followed, the Englishman developed into a key player for the Blues and formed a formidable partnership with club great John Terry. The centre-back pairing was near unbreakable during Jose Mourinho’s second, second season at the club, and ended up lifting the Premier League title.

Under Antonio Conte, Cahill was among the three preferred defenders in a 3-4-3 system. The Italian could not find a place for John Terry and it was Cahill, who led the team out onto the pitch in his absence. The Englishman finally left Chelsea at the end of the 2018/19 season and has formally acknowledged by the club as a ‘legend’.

#2 John Terry

Fun fact, the first four players on this list made up the four-man defence under Jose Mourinho during the 2014/15, which ended in a league and cup double. While Branislav Ivanovic, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta formed an important part of the back-line, the most important piece of the jigsaw was captain John Terry.

The Englishman came through the club academy and, for more than a decade, was the only one to break into the first team. He was made club captain following Marcel Desailly’s retirement in 2004, and only relinquished the armband thirteen years later when he left the club.

While Terry led the Blues to their first Premier League titles in 2004/05 and 2005/06, a major chunk of his trophy haul came in the 2010s. The club captain started on a positive note, winning the league in 2010. He then followed it up with two European titles – the Champions League and the Europa League – before picking up two more Premier League winners medals. Terry was Mr Chelsea through and through and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players ever to play for the club.

#1 Eden Hazard

While the legendary status of John Terry is undeniable, so is the fact that it was Eden Hazard who excited the Chelsea fans the most during his seven-year spell at the club. The Belgian attacker has been hailed by the fans as the most talented player to don the iconic blue shirt and justified the tag by producing quality displays year-after-year.

Hazard made three hundred and fifty-two appearance for the Blues during his seven-year stay. He won two Premier League titles, two UEFA Europa League titles, two FA Cup titles, and one League Cup as well. Individually, he was named PFA Player of the Year in 2014/15 and fans’ Player of the Year in 2018/19. The Belgian international was also named in the PFA Team of the Year on four occasions and the Chelsea player of the Year four times.

His individual and club statistics themselves prove his credentials for Chelsea’s player of the decade, while his mesmerizing displays on the pitch solidify his status as a club great.