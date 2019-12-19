Premier League |

Arsenal star’s brother slams potential Mikel Arteta appointment; fans react

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta

It has been a tough season for Arsenal so far. The Gunners are tenth after seventeen rounds of matches and have already sacked Unai Emery. However, the crisis is far from over yet. While fans are anxiously waiting for the impending appointment of Mikel Arteta, one player’s brother has slammed the decision. 

On an Instagram post by controversial fan channel, AFTV, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brother, Willy, slammed Mikel Arteta’s impending appointment. He stated that like Freddie Ljungberg, Mikel Arteta too has no experience of managing at the top level.

(Via The Sun)

Mikel Arteta is expected to leave Manchester City in the coming days and join Arsenal as the head coach. The Spaniard was a youth coach with the Gunners prior to his move to City and looks set to take charge of the senior team after several meetings with the club hierarchy.

The Arsenal fanbase, meanwhile, has reacted mostly positively to this news. As a result, several of the supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations over Willy Aubameyang’s comments, with some even calling club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be sold.

Arsenal are up against Everton next in the Premier League, before travelling to Bournemouth on boxing day. The Gunners play Chelsea and Manchester United in consecutive fixtures following that.

