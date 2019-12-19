BREAKING: Liverpool confirm first January signing as Japan international Takumi Minamino joins from Salzburg

Liverpool restricted themselves from spending big in the summer transfer window of 2019 and instead signed young players with potential. Adrian joined as the only new first-team player, to act as back-up to Alisson. The Reds, however, have moved quickly in the winter window to seal a new signing.

Liverpool FC have confirmed the signing of Japan international Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg. The attacking midfielder agreed on personal terms and passed his medical after the Reds had reportedly agreed to pay his release clause.

We can confirm an agreement has been reached with @redbullsalzburg for the transfer of Takumi Minamino 🙌 リヴァプールフットボールクラブは南野拓実選手の移籍についてレッドブル・ザルツブルクと合意に達したことを発表する pic.twitter.com/2yH2N0v3Y1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2019

On joining the club, Minamino had this to say:

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.”

He will officially join the first team on January 1, 2020 and will wear the number eighteen for the Reds.