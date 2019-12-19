Manchester United handed major boost as Tottenham chief confirms they are willing to sell top star

Manchester United might be in for some big business in the January transfer window, as one of their top transfer targets could be close to making a move to Old Trafford.

It is no secret that United have been keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Christian Eriksen, but would have been wary of Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy not selling to rival clubs.

However, Levy has now revealed that he isn’t afraid to sell to top clubs, which means Eriksen could realistically end up at United as early as the January window.

“We are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals”, Levy told the Evening Standard.

Mourinho hails Klopp as “one of the best” as he signs new contract at Liverpool

“My view is really simple. For a player to sign a new contract, not only have the conditions got to be right but the player has got to want to do it.

“It is up to those players whether they want to stay at Tottenham and we’ll see

“I don’t want to comment on ­individual players too much. I actually think it is unfair. Every circumstance is different.

“There may be a player who wants to stay, there may be a player we don’t want to stay.”

With Jose Mourinho also not afraid to leave the Dane on the bench, chances are Eriksen would leave before his contract runs out in the summer.