5 best Premier League players of this decade

The Premier League is the most popular football league in the world and for good reason. The quality of football played in England’s top division has been top class since its inception, and this decade has taken things to the next level. Today we take a look back at legends of the game that graced the Premier League this decade.

#5 David de Gea

His appalling clean sheet record this season may not back it up, but David de Gea has been the Premier League’s most outstanding goalkeeper this decade.

The Spaniard signed for Manchester United back in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, and after a jittery beginning, really hit his stride in a couple of years.

Considered the greatest shot stopper in the world, it is testament to his ability that De Gea continues to rule the roost at United and is currently one of their highest paid players in the first team.

#4 Vincent Kompany

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Manchester City are widely considered to be the greatest team of this decade in the Premier League, and this man has been at the forefront of all their success so far.

It is funny to imagine that Vincent Kompany actually joined the Sky Blues before the big investments flowed in at the start of this decade, but the Belgian’s commitment to City has been immense in every way possible.

Kompany played a huge part in City lifting their first league title in 2012, pipping rivals United in the most dramatic of circumstances, and his goals and defending proved crucial in later years too.

His sensational goal against Leicester City last season will never be forgotten, and he leaves the club with a legacy like no other.

#3 Eden Hazard

He was tipped for success at an early age, and boy did he achieve it. Eden Hazard left Chelsea in the summer transfer window earlier this year, but Blues fans will never forget his contributions to the team.

Hazard scored 85 goals during his time in the Premier League, and bagged 54 assists along the way, leading Chelsea to two Premier League trophies, two Europa League trophies, one FA Cup and one League Cup while he was there.

He was arguably the most consistent player in a Chelsea shirt even when management kept changing, and he remains one of the most iconic players of this decade in England.

#2 David Silva

There are few players that Manchester City fans can call their “legends”, but this man probably makes that list. David Silva redefined what it took to make a successful midfield player in the Premier League, and wrote his name into British football’s folklore.

The diminutive dynamo was gliding past defenders before it was cool, and his signing in 2010 was proof that City were now building the future and were here to stay.

He may only have 57 goals during his time at the club, but he changed the very outlook of English football during his time at the club, and is now set to leave after serving his team loyally for pretty much the entire decade. Be sure of one thing, you’ll miss him when he’s gone.

#1 Sergio Aguero

Want goals? Give this man a call. Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2011, Sergio Aguero has been prolific to say the very least.

He has 173 goals in 251 league appearances, and looks on course to beat Alan Shearer’s record of goals should he stay at Manchester City for the rest of his career.

The Argentine is a throwback to the strikers who were simply in the team to find the back of the net, and he does it with his right foot, left foot and his head expertly.

European glory with City is perhaps the only thing lacking on Aguero’s resume, but one feels like that might be achieved too, and there is every reason to believe that this man is the greatest player the Premier League witnessed this entire decade.

Honourable mentions

Our list would be incomplete without mentioning certain players who almost made this list. The likes of Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Luis Suarez, N’Golo Kante, Mohamed Salah and James Milner have all had successful decades, but only narrowly miss out for one reason or the other.

With 2020 close to starting off, who knows what surprises could pop up in the Premier League?