Robin van Persie calls out Manchester United youngster for copying his style

Robin van Persie may be retired, but he isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and has this time jokingly accused a Manchester United youngster of copying his style during his own days at Old Trafford.

Young Mason Greenwood has been shining for United lately, and his deadly finishing ability is reminiscent of a lethal striker like Van Persie, and those comparisons have been given a facelift with the Dutchman commenting on it too.

“I think he (Greenwood) will be very good because during every game he tries to copy me,” Van Persie said.

“My style, my technique, my left foot, my way of finishing… so, I’m sure he will end up well.”

Greenwood was on target in successive games for Manchester United, first scoring a brace and winning a penalty against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League (UEL), and then backing it up by scoring a vital equaliser against Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to admit that leaving the 18-year-old out of the team is difficult considering the fact that he keeps scoring goals, and perhaps this vote of approval from Van Persie is proof that he is here to stay.