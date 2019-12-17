Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed that although it was former Manchester United manager, Louis Van Gaal who handed him his debut with the club, it was his predecessor David Moyes who impacted his career for the first time at Old Trafford.

“It was under David Moyes, and it was a group of us that went over,” Rashford was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“It was an amazing feeling. I remember the training session: We didn’t actually touch the ball,” he added further.

“We were just doing shape and stuff like that. But then we go back to our own age group, and what you learned from that little 15 or 20 minutes is priceless as a young academy player.”

“Those moments really do start to add up, and when you start training with them more regularly, you pick up more things, more things to learn from. That’s how you become a first-team player.”

“It was unbelievable,” the 22-year-old went on. “It’s little things like that, those experiences, that you might not get in other academies at such a young age.”

“But I think Manchester United are just clever in the way they do it. They expose you to it, but, like, it’s not too much. It’s always an exciting thing. When you see them training, your determination and everything goes up another level,” he concluded.