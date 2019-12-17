Premier League |

Fans troll Paul Pogba as video of him dancing during illness goes viral

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba proved that his suspected ankle injury is on the mend by showing off some major dance moves during his brother’s wedding last weekend.

Pogba’s brother Florentin’s marriage was held on Sunday. Take a look at the post shared right below:

While his team Manchester United laboured to a 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League, the Frenchman was in a celebratory mood at his brother’s wedding.

Despite allegedly suffering from an ankle injury, the 26-year-old danced with his brothers and relatives at the ceremony, as you can see from the video below:

However, Pogba’s dance did not sit well with Manchester United fans, as they trolled him and accused him of faking an injury so as not to turn up for team training.

Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter, shared right below:

It should also be mentioned that a lot of people turned up in support of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner as well, claiming that he has already healed and that him dancing at his own brother’s wedding should not be too big a deal.

So far this season, Pogba has made only one League Cup and five Premier League appearances so far – and has not featured for the Red Devils in any game since September.

