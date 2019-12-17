Fans troll Paul Pogba as video of him dancing during illness goes viral

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba proved that his suspected ankle injury is on the mend by showing off some major dance moves during his brother’s wedding last weekend.

Pogba’s brother Florentin’s marriage was held on Sunday. Take a look at the post shared right below:

While his team Manchester United laboured to a 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League, the Frenchman was in a celebratory mood at his brother’s wedding.

Despite allegedly suffering from an ankle injury, the 26-year-old danced with his brothers and relatives at the ceremony, as you can see from the video below:

Paul Pogba at his brothers [ Florentin Pogba] wedding today. La Pogbance 🕺🏿 #mufc pic.twitter.com/ESnTwyXQgF — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 15, 2019

However, Pogba’s dance did not sit well with Manchester United fans, as they trolled him and accused him of faking an injury so as not to turn up for team training.

Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter, shared right below:

Get that guy out of our club hes clearly not injured if he's able to dance on he's leg 😂 — OLEIN (@OLEIN10) December 15, 2019

Ankle holding up then. He is taking the mick out the club now. I doubt we’ll ever see him play for @ManUtd again and it will be no loss — Neil Custis (@ncustisTheSun) December 16, 2019

Foot seems fine — Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) December 16, 2019

Very injured😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 — TT (@thabisi1105) December 16, 2019

Is this pogba injured? 😂😂😂 — abdulrahman (@Mohd_abdul_) December 15, 2019

The Madrid deal is done. Pogba will not play for United again. — Anthony Vincent Bruno – The Long Road To Auschwitz (@Anthony_V_Bruno) December 16, 2019

Ole will say pogbas feet weren't touching the floor, — Peter Thomas (@PeterTh06677578) December 15, 2019

@paulpogba I’m no doctor but that ankle looks ok to me. Our team is fighting and you are dancing around when you should be playing. Without Manchester United there would be no Paul pogba, not the other way around — Alan Martin (@Ajam77Alan) December 16, 2019

Moving pretty well on that ankle or foot or whatever — Sarah Horrocks (@mercurialblonde) December 16, 2019

People say this guy is injured??? — United Reborn (@ossylo) December 16, 2019

It should also be mentioned that a lot of people turned up in support of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner as well, claiming that he has already healed and that him dancing at his own brother’s wedding should not be too big a deal.

He’s returning to practice tomorrow lol — Sam (@GKSammy01) December 16, 2019

Just came here to see how many ridiculous fans are annoyed with this and try to make out he was never injured. Embarrassing from some people. — Jonathon Ojinnaka (@Jono_Ojinnaka) December 16, 2019

Exactly, his leg is healed he’s just not fit, I’m not either but that doesn’t mean I can’t throw some shapes — Happy Phillmoore (@Phillmoore85) December 16, 2019

You’d expect so with him being in training tomorrow…. — Icewoman ❄️☃️ (@TheIceWoman7) December 16, 2019

Yes, he is starting training today with the whole team… Did you expect him to be limping? — Sand_Mack (@mack_sand) December 16, 2019

So far this season, Pogba has made only one League Cup and five Premier League appearances so far – and has not featured for the Red Devils in any game since September.