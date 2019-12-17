5 attackers Chelsea and Manchester United should consider instead of Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho’s time at Borussia Dortmund looks to be coming to an end. A talented player in his own right, the Englishman is expected to leave the club at the end of the season to join a ‘bigger’ team. The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are ready to pay in the region of £100 Million for him, but there are other candidates as well, which may even save the Premier League pair a fortune.

#5 Dejan Kulusevski (Parma, on loan from Atalanta)

It has been quite the season so far for Swedish starlet Dejan Kulusevski. The Winger came through the ranks at Atalanta and made his debut in January 2019 in a five-nil win over now-relegated Frosinone. He was sent on loan to Parma for the following season, where his performances have attracted some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Kulusevski has started almost every single game for Parma across all competitions so far and has scored four times. The winger netted most recently against Napoli to spoil new coach Gennaro Gattuso’s first match at the club.

The Swede has six assists too so far in Serie A this season, bringing his total goal contributions to ten in sixteen matches. Reports claim that Atalanta are ready to accept a €35 Million bid for him from any club, however, the buyer will also have to get Parma to cut short his loan.

#4 Amine Harit (Schalke 04)

While Manchester United and Chelsea target Jadon Sancho is lighting up one half of Gelsenkirchen with his performances, the other half is being bedazzled by Amine Harit. Schalke’s Moroccan attacker has developed into the kind of player he promised early on in his career under new coach David Wagner and even picked up the Bundesliga player of the month award for September.

Harit has scored ten goals so far in his three years at the Veltins Arena. That may not be a promising return from the attacker but considering six of them he netted in 2019/20 and the signs of progress become clear.

In total, the Morroco international has had a hand in twelve goal contributions so far this campaign and will cost in the region of €20-30 Million. Add to that his versatility to play across three positions – Attacking midfield, Central Midfield, and the Wings – and the value of the deal becomes undeniable.

#3 Emiliano Buendia (Norwich City)

Norwich City’s 2019/20 season has been up-and-down so far. The Canaries started on a promising note and even got the better of champions Manchester City early on. However, injuries plagued them midway and they currently find themselves sitting in a relegation spot.

While many would point toward Teemu Pukki as the team’s leading man so far, 22-year-old Emiliano Buendia has been a star player in his own right. Buendia’s talents were promised long before he even joined the Premier League, with the Argentine winger dazzling in the Championship last year. And he hasn’t disappointed since making the jump to the top division.

Buendia’s has been his team’s creative spark in the direst of situations. His five assists so far this season mean that he is the only player in the top ten assist provider who doesn’t play for a ‘Top 8’ side. He too is expected to fetch €20-30 Million, should he transfer to another club.

#2 Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)

After years of spending the big bucks on ‘big name’ players, Manchester United decided to change their transfer outlook this summer. The result of this change in approach was Daniel James, a pacy winger whom they signed from Swansea City in the Championship. Undoubtedly, James has been one of the Red Devils’ best performers this season and has proven that one need not spend a fortune to sign talented players.

Like James, Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen is proving to be the player who is too big for the division. The winger has incredible stats over the last season and a half and the top clubs’ non-interest in him becomes more and more dubious each passing day.

Bowen has sixteen goals and three assists in twenty-two matches in the Championship this season. He only trails his last season’s tally by six goals and one assist, with more than half of the season still to go. Reports have linked the likes of West Ham and Leicester City with the 22-year-old Englishman. And with his value close to €10-15 Million, it looks to be an absolute steal.

#1 David Neres (Ajax)

This time last year, David Neres was being linked with every top club in Europe, including Manchester United and Chelsea. The Brazilian had been putting in top-drawer performances for Ajax, who were on their way to the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The links to take Neres away from Amsterdam persisted through the summer window of 2019, but the attacker ended up staying at the Johan Cryuff Arena instead.

Neres started the season with fatigue, after playing over fifty games the season before and then participating in the 2019 Copa America. As a result, his performances haven’t been as consistent as they were last season although he has had moments of promise in his twelve appearances so far. Injuries have further piled on the misery for the 22-year-old, despite which, he has scored six times and provided one assist.

While he may not be putting up the same numbers this season, Neres’s talent is undeniable. The Brazil international had twenty-seven goal contributions last year, which resulted in the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea taking an interest in him. The two clubs could still find a good deal in the youngster, who might even be available for less than his €45 Million value, owing to the decrease in interest.

(All transfer values were taken from transfermarkt)