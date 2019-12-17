Manchester United defender wins hearts with kind gesture towards Carrington staff

While the rest of the world enjoys the holiday season, the Christmas period is a tough one for clubs in England. Teams are expected to play in quick succession in an around the holiday period, keeping both the players and staff busy. To help increase morale, one Manchester United star was involved in a kind gesture towards club staff.

Daily Mail reports that Manchester United star Luke Shaw has bought each of the Carrington staff members a Harrods gift hamper. The report states that each individual hamper costs around £250 and Shaw has bought fifty of those, incurring a personal expenditure of £12,500.

The Englishman has made it a tradition to reward the staff members at the training ground and he has done so for the last two consecutive years.

The Christmas period is a difficult one for Manchester United as the club looks to recover lost ground. The Red Devils are lying sixth in the table currently and stumbled to another draw in their most recent Premier League outing against Everton.

It has been a difficult season for the club, with the spotlight especially on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his tactics. To his credit, the Norwegian football tactician has been able to get the best out of his team against the traditional ‘top six’ teams. However, losing points against bottom-half sides has kept the fan opinion divided.