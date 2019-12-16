Former England manager reveals where Mohamed Salah is like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

Mohamed Salah is once again firing for Liverpool this season, and one would imagine that his goals and assists would prove vital if the Reds are to lift their first ever Premier League trophy. One former England manager tends to agree.

Sam Allardyce believes that Salah is Liverpool’s greatest ever goal scorer in the league, and has even explained the one thing he does that is similar to legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“Well, the record says ‘yes’ (being the greatest ever Premier League goal scorer),” Allardyce said on Talksport.

“It’s harder to keep that record up the more games you play, so if he stays at Liverpool and continues to score those goals, then yes.

“He’s that wide-man goalscorer though, isn’t he. He’s not a down-the-middle goalscorer.

“He’s like Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo and Messi both score goals but not as a centre-forward, and Mo Salah is the same.

“So it makes it even more remarkable with the goals Salah has scored from his position.”

Salah has now scored four goals in his last three games in a Liverpool shirt and will be the club’s talisman as they head off to the FIFA Club World Cup and make a push in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) as well.