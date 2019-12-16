5 players Chelsea need to sell in the January transfer window

Chelsea will be able to sign new players once the January transfer window rolls in, and while the Blues are already being linked with some top level talent, head coach Frank Lampard has some tough decisions to make regarding his current crop of players.

The Londoners have focused on youth this season and it appears to be bearing fruit as well, but it remains clear that there is excess to clear out. Here are five players who need to go come January.

#1 Marcos Alonso

Chelsea fans the world over will agree that Marcos Alonso’s time at the club needs to come to an end. A player who was at his peak just a couple of years ago has since faltered left, right and centre to the point where his departure seems imminent.

Known more for his attacking than defending as a left back, it hasn’t really clicked for the Spaniard since last season, where he was exposed on the left hand side way too often.

Lampard has chosen to replace him with Emerson more often than not, and with rumours circulating of Chelsea wanting to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, it seems clear that Alonso will be asked to move on.

#2 Willian

It seems surprising that Willian is still at Chelsea. It was no secret that Barcelona were interested in signing the Brazilian last season, but he pledged his allegiance to the Blues at a time when the club needed him.

However, he has blown hot and cold this season, and if Barca retain the same interest in him that they once did, it would be hard for the right winger to turn the offer down this time.

Chelsea won’t mind losing him too, since their youngsters are knocking on the door and players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi are really starting to show what they are all about.

#3 Ross Barkley

A lot can change in a short period of time. Ross Barkley at Everton was a player who was considered to be England’s next midfield maestro, but his career has since seen a steady decline.

After injuries hit the attacking midfielder, his output reduced drastically, and a move to Chelsea appeared to be the catalyst for a turnaround which ultimately never really came.

Despite Lampard putting his faith in young players, it hasn’t quite worked out for Barkley at the Blues, and the club would be well served in letting him leave in January for what may only be a smaller club within the Premier League.

#4 Pedro

Pedro has been a loyal servant to Chelsea since his move from Barcelona to Stamford Bridge in 2015, but we would all agree that he has probably lived his time at the multi-time Premier League Champions.

The Spaniard has just four appearances in the Premier League this season under Lampard, and it is clear that he isn’t going to feature as much as he did under previous Chelsea management.

He continues to be linked with a move back to his native Spain, and he probably should be let go of by the club as early as the January transfer window.

#5 Olivier Giroud

We can put this in the surely bracket. Life has been long but not exactly fruitful for Olivier Giroud when it comes to his relationship with the Premier League.

After a rocking start to life in England with Arsenal back in 2012, the Frenchman has slowly disappeared off the radar and fallen out of favour with his managers.

A move to Chelsea appeared to be the turning point in his career, but his biggest contribution to the team till date remains his glorious Europa League performance in the final against his former side Arsenal.

Chelsea fans will agree that Giroud’s time at the club has to come to an end now, and with the explosive form of Tammy Abraham to compete with, there is no chance that the World Cup winner can cement his place at Stamford Bridge any time soon.