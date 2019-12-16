Former Arsenal star reveals Gunners should have never sacked Unai Emery

Arsenal crumbled to a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium against Manchester City on Sunday, severely denting their hopes of getting back into the top four and heaping even more pressure on a club that is in a downward spiral.

Results are poor and confidence is low among players, and the sacking of Unai Emery as head coach appears to have done nothing to turn fortunes around for the Gunners, who haven’t got going since Freddie Ljungberg became interim head coach.

Former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna has now commented on the situation at the club, and believes the owners should have never sacked Emery if they didn’t have plans for the future secured.

“Unless you have someone in mind, you shouldn’t be firing a manager without having a replacement,” Sagna said.

“To me it has been a lot of time, potentially 12 points they could have had and they didn’t.

“We have owners we never see. You never know what’s going to happen.

“They got rid of Unai Emery and didn’t have a plan. It’s a big mess. They need to find the right manager. Carlo Ancelotti? He’s well respected in the world of football and can bring something to the club.

“He has the Italian touch, so will be working a lot tactically and defensively. The players need some love.”

The result against City now leaves Arsenal in ninth position and a whopping 27 points behind league leaders Liverpool before Christmas.