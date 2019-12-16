Manchester United fans blame their own captain for poor display after 1-1 Everton draw

After successive victories against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and AZ Alkmaar, Manchester United failed to maintain their consistency at home, only being able to draw 1-1 with Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The United players were slow to get going, and needed a late strike from substitute Mason Greenwood to rescue a point, and the performance of one particular Red didn’t go down well with fans.

Some United fans have taken to social media to slam their own captain on the night, Harry Maguire, for an average performance that nowhere justified the £80m fee the club paid for him in the summer.

Harry Maguire did not worth the fee payed for him. There were better defenders around https://t.co/KePQvUr8gT — Utd_Time🔴🔴 (@RidSwayy) December 15, 2019

We’ll talk about Harry Maguire someday. Not cos of his performance(which is below par), but the shit he chats in interviews. Guy’s mentality is soooo weak. Thinks he’s still at Leicester! — Asante nkae! (@farouk_dis) December 16, 2019

We need to get something out of set pieces. We only scored one goal from them. This is unacceptable.

Harry Maguire has to step up in the set pieces and use his strength and tall to score or assist. #GGMU #MUFC — George Sulaiman (@GaggziGeorge) December 16, 2019

David De Gea is the only real leader at Utd, none of this Harry Maguire nonsense, he’s just a Ole yes man — ‏ً (@UtdAidan) December 16, 2019

What in the world is Harry Maguire doing with those long passes and we are slow in everything even when the ball goes out of play. We are 1-0 down and there is no urgency. — Faiz 🔰 (@FaizMUFC) December 15, 2019