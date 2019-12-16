Premier League |

Manchester United fans blame their own captain for poor display after 1-1 Everton draw

After successive victories against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and AZ Alkmaar, Manchester United failed to maintain their consistency at home, only being able to draw 1-1 with Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The United players were slow to get going, and needed a late strike from substitute Mason Greenwood to rescue a point, and the performance of one particular Red didn’t go down well with fans.

Some United fans have taken to social media to slam their own captain on the night, Harry Maguire, for an average performance that nowhere justified the £80m fee the club paid for him in the summer.

