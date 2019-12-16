Uniting the past and the present: Bob Paisley and Jürgen Klopp Stand Red together

One is Liverpool FC’s most-successful manager whose legacy will live long in the history of the club, while the other is the current man at the helm looking to lead the Reds to further glory.

And although their paths never crossed in real life, two Anfield icons in Bob Paisley and Jürgen Klopp can now Stand Red together courtesy of Standard Chartered.

“Project Stand Red”, created with the Paisley family, unites the past and the present to preserve a tremendous legacy.

Project Stand Red – Bob Paisley x Jürgen Klopp Stand Red

With the use of cutting-edge technology, Paisley and Klopp now walk the same hallowed Anfield pitch while issuing a joint rallying cry to the Kop, ahead of what is promising to be another successful season with the potential to evoke memories of past glories.

Of course, no reign was greater than that of Paisley’s, who led Liverpool FC to six league titles, three League Cups, a UEFA Cup and an incredible three European Cups in his nine-year tenure.

Paisley, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year, also created legends in the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and Graeme Souness, whom he handed debuts to.

Klopp, currently into his fifth year in charge of the Reds, certainly has plenty to do if he is to emulate Paisley’s accomplishments but is certainly on the right track.

Back in June, the affable German landed the first piece of silverware of his Anfield reign by leading his side to UEFA Champions League success, claiming the club’s 6th European Cup in the process.

Some legends will always live on. In what would have been the legendary @LFC manager’s 100th birthday, @StanChart have prepared a special present for Bob Paisley! #StandRed #BobPaisley #LFC #YNWAhttps://t.co/VV79kupC5Z — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 12, 2019

Like Paisley before him, Klopp has also transformed his players into cult heroes of the Kop, with current stars like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson destined to one day be viewed as icons of the club.

By the time the current Premier League campaign comes to a conclusion, Liverpool FC would have waited 30 years to once again be crowned champions of England, but it seems the wait is almost over.

Having been utterly dominant in thus far in the 2019/20 season, winning 16 and drawing just one of their 17 league games, the Reds currently hold an ten-point lead at the summit with the halfway point of the campaign fast approaching.

Klopp will surely secure his place in Liverpool FC folklore if he is indeed to man to lead them to a 19th league title – and first in the Premier League era.

And he and his players most certainly will not have to walk alone with millions of Liverpool FC fans all around the world marching along.

And with the legendary Paisley now Standing Red together with them.

Stand Red is a new app developed by Standard Chartered to unify Liverpool FC fans from all over the world, enhancing their Premier League matchday experience and bringing the Anfield experience closer to the fans. Download it for FREE from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store now!