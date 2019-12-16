Rising Reds: How smart signings helped Liverpool beat Manchester United on and off the pitch

Seven years ago Manchester United won their last Premier League title. The Red Devils finished top of the league while rivals Liverpool lingered in the seventh position. More than half a decade later, it’s the Reds who are challenging for the title while United sit sixth. So what changed?

May 19, 2013; An incredible five-five draw against West Bromwich Albion marks Sir Alex Ferguson’s final game in charge of Manchester United. The Scotsman has just led the Red Devils to their twentieth league title, thereby making them the most successful team in the country. Amid much fanfare, the legendary football manager bids his farewell to the travelling support. He has completed his greatest challenge – displacing Liverpool at the top – and steps down, believing his club is in a better place than it was when he took over.

Some one hundred and fifty kilometres away from the Hawthorns, Liverpool have beaten Fulham by a Philippe Coutinho goal to end their season on a high. The Reds have placed seventh, their third straight finish outside the top four, and have just witnessed their fiercest rivals go farther ahead of them. It’s not a good day at Anfield but the work is just starting.

Dwindling Devils

Ed Woodward took his place in the boardroom before the 2013/14 season. He, along with the club’s other senior board members, decided to bring in David Moyes, whom they saw fit to lead the post-Ferguson United. Many fans still rued the missed opportunity to bring in Jose Mourinho, however, Moyes was largely believed to be a good appointment.

Delighted with getting his first task done, Woodward turned to the transfer market to give Moyes some reinforcements. Belgian Marouane Fellaini was on the agenda and ended up being the club’s only senior signing that summer, that too for a price higher than his release clause. Juan Mata was added to the roster in January, with Chelsea replacing him with a certain prospect from Egypt – Mohamed Salah. Mata failed to replicate his best form in an already underperforming team and Moyes was sacked before the season ended.

Louis van Gaal was brought on board by United the following season with the Dutch football tactician viewed as the perfect ‘big name’ manager to take the club forward. Van Gaal demanded signings and Woodward delivered. In the two years that followed, the Red Devils signed some of the biggest names in Europe for exorbitant fees – Ander Herrera, Angel di Maria, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Radamel Falcao, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay, Anthony Martial, Matteo Darmian, Victor Valdes, and Sergio Romero. Just three of those remain at the club still, with the rest sold for losses.

By 2016, when Jose Mourinho took charge of the club, it was in ruins. The hierarchy had more or less overlooked the academy to make statement signings, which in turn, did not work out. Ironic it is then, that the legacy Van Gaal leaves behind is Marcus Rashford.

Rising Reds

While their rivals were self-destructing season-after-season, Liverpool were working their way back up. The Merseysiders had opted to take the long road back to the summit and focused on building a team through academy talent and sensible deals instead of breaking the bank for star names.

The first season in the post-Ferguson era saw the Reds sign Luis Alberto, Iago Aspas, Kolo Toure, Tiago Ilori, and Mamadou Sakho. The most expensive deal of the lot was for Sakho, with the Frenchman signing for Liverpool for just £15 Million. Combining their transfer dealings with academy prospect Raheem Sterling along with first-team stalwarts Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge, and Steven Gerrard, Liverpool gave Manchester City a run for their money. Ultimately, they suffered heartbreak in the final weeks of the season and finished second. But the signs going forward were positive.

The years that followed saw the club make more such shrewd signings. The likes of Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane were brought in, with all costing less than £40 Million initially. Furthermore, the Reds picked up some great deals from already-relegated sides – a notion no other top team seems to be comfortable with – which saw Giorginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Andrew Robertson brought on board.

A case of spot-on timing saw Liverpool pick up Jurgen Klopp in 2015. The German manager has been the cherry on top of a well-built cake, thus completing the whole look.

Liverpool’s dealing have been effective both on and off the pitch. Accepting that it will take a lot more than results to topple their rivals, the Reds have found ways to increase their brand value via transfers. As such, the signings of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane start to make even more sense, considering that the two deals effectively saw the Merseyside club establish huge fanbases in Egypt and Senegal. Christian Pulisic was sought after for long, with the Dortmund prospect offering a huge market along with his talent. Chelsea, however, beat them to the American wonderboy.

The Reds may lay claim to another territory soon. Reports state a deal is in place for Japan international Takumi Minamino. As put forward by The Athletic, the country is already witnessing a seismic shift in terms of support, with Liverpool beginning to be more popular than Manchester United. The Minamino deal, then, would help them hit the final nail in the Red Devils’ coffin. The fact that they will pay just £8 Million for the midfielder adds further misery to United’s cause.

A short stroll down the memory lane and we’re back in the present day. It’s December 2019 and everything has changed.

Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United six years ago thinking that the club was in a good position. The Scotsman was present firsthand at Old Trafford over those six years as he saw his beloved United go from bad to worse. Who is to blame for the downfall of the biggest club in the world? Fingers point towards the Glazers, Ed Woodward, the succession of poor managerial appointments, and below-par signings. Ultimately, it all comes down to bad decisions at every level of the club.

Meanwhile, over in Anfield, things couldn’t be any better. Liverpool’s patient approach has borne fruit. Those calling for the heads of director Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp initially now stand in awe, watching closely as the Merseysiders look to end their three-decade-long league drought this season.

Some are cheekily comparing the Reds to Sir Alex’s ever-changing but immovable United – a further embarrassment for the Old Trafford faithful. That comparison, however painful some may find it, stands to be true. In reality, Manchester United have moved far away from their grandmaster’s vision, while Liverpool, seeing its merits, have adapted it thoroughly. They think smartly, play smartly, while the rest of the league squabbles among themselves. It is no wonder then, that they are by far the best team in the country at the moment.