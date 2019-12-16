Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs slams star’s performance against Everton

It has been an up-and-down season so far for Manchester United, with the Red Devils sitting sixth after seventeen rounds of matches. Despite a few good results recently, the Manchester side dropped points against Everton and one club legend pointed towards one player in particular.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has slammed Anthony Martial after his poor performance against Everton. The Welshman stated that Martial is ‘not working hard enough’ at times, as was evident during their latest draw.

“He is talented, and he’s not a bad kid, but the problem he has is that he looks lethargic all the time. He looks casual as if he’s not bothered,” Giggs said. (via Goal)

“When it comes off, and he’s doing brilliant things, you say it just comes naturally. But when it’s not, you think: he’s not running, he’s not trying, he’s not working hard enough, he’s not holding the ball up.

“So in my eyes, he has to try extra hard because of his persona, because of the way that he moves. But he doesn’t look like he breaks a sweat and when United are chasing a game you want someone to get across the front post – you might not score, but your teammate might score.

“It’s all these sorts of things that you’re not getting off him at the moment. With Mason coming on and doing that, getting in positions to score goals, he [Martial] is going to be under pressure, because he’s not giving you anything defensively and he’s not giving you anything offensively either.”

Anthony Martial has four goals in eleven games so far this season with Manchester United currently sitting sixth in the league. The Red Devils next face Colchester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals before visiting Vicarage Road for a Premier League tie against Watford.