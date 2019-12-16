Arsenal were thrashed by Manchester City in their latest Premier League outing, with the Gunners going behind by three goals in the first half itself. Raheem Sterling scored in between two Kevin de Bruyne strikes to subject the London side to further misery. Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil was involved in a stunning outburst when he was brought off the pitch shortly before the hour mark.

“How he reacts is up to him and we will deal with it later,” Ljungberg said regarding Ozil’s outburst.

“I’m here on a day-to-day basis but of course we want players [to act] in the right way. I wanted more energy in the team.”

Meanwhile, the interim boss also revealed that he is in talks with the club over appointing a permanent manager as soon as possible.

“I’ve said to them [the board] they need to make a decision,” he said.

“We are here to help and the staff are trying to chip in, but a decision has to be made so we can have the same resources as other clubs.

“When I say that, they say I have to wait and see.”

Arsenal next face back-to-back away trips to Everton and Bournemouth, before inviting Chelsea and Manchester United to the Emirates in consecutive ties. The Gunners remain ninth in the league after seventeen rounds of matches. They have accumulated twenty-two points so far and have a negative goal difference.